Attack on Titan Anime Finale Sparks Manga Sales Boom

Attack on Titan's anime might be over, but the brutal anime franchise will have a legacy that will last for quite some time. While a sequel series doesn't appear to be in the cards, creator Hajime Isayama will be releasing a new short story as a part of next year's art book, Attack on Titan: Fly. Thanks to the final installment of MAPPA's anime adaptation landing, the franchise has seen a big increase when it comes to its overall manga sales.

While the anime only recently released its final episode, Attack on Titan's manga had quite the headstart when it came to giving the Scout Regiment its grand finale. Arriving in 2021, the last chapter was quite controversial as readers were split as to whether or not Hajime Isayama stuck the landing as to the final adventure for the likes of Eren Jaeger, Mikasa, Armin, and the denizens of their brutal world. With Studio MAPPA's iteration of the Survey Corps, the production house was able to make some tweaks to the original ending, with Isayama's input, that painted a better picture and clarified some of the original events that acted as a curtain call for the world of Eldia and Marley.

Attack on Titan's Titanic Manga Sales

The official social media account for Attack on Titan: Fly shared the big news that the manga's overall sales have hit over one hundred and forty million copies. The upcoming artbook is sure to increase that number when it arrives in April of next year, housing not only art, but a new short story set in the universe. Attack on Titan's time in the anime world might be finished, but it still has some tricks up its sleeve in the manga world.

We looked at the cumulative circulation of AOT manga worldwide.

It has sold over 140 million copies! Thank you for your support!

While Attack on Titan fans have yet to receive a definitive answer as to what the new short story will be about, Isayama himself has said in the past that he would love to focus on Captain Levi's back story once again. The new story hasn't confirmed whether it will be adapted into an anime, but considering the popularity of the series, it's entirely possible that the new story will be brought to the small screen at some point in the future.

Did you prefer the anime or manga ending for Attack on Titan?