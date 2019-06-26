Attack on Titan Just Put a Target on Queen Historia’s Back

With Grisha Jaeger’s past revealed and the secrets of the world being unfurled by the remaining member of the Survey Corps, Queen Historia has a lot on her plate. Though only recently becoming the leader of the human race within the walls, Historia is also struggling with the loss of her good friend Ymir, who may have wanted more for their relationship. Attack on Titan may have put a brand new target on Historia’s back with these ground breaking revelations.

Historia Reiss started the series as a simply soldier in the ranks of the Survey Corps, fighting alongside Eren and Mikasa as Krista before her royal lineage was discovered. The target that is now placed on Historia is due to the fact that she has royal blood flowing through her veins, which gives her a special ability over the Titans themselves. This ability could be used by the military of either Marley or Eldia in trying to gain the upper hand in this once secret war.

Earlier in this season, we saw Historia being attempted to take Eren’s power by her father, Rod Reiss, who promised Krista that should she take the “Attack Titan’s” power, she could end the war with the Titans. However, Historia saw through this ruse and demanded her father tell her why her family had never destroyed the Titans themselves. We now know the reason is that her family wanted to maintain the peace with Marley by keeping the Eldians within the walls, surrounded by Titans.

With the third season of Attack on Titan coming to an end, and secrets being revealed at a heightened pace, it should be interesting to see what the queen’s role will be in the series moving forward. Considering her link to the Titans and her connection to Marley, we’re sure that she’ll make more and more appearances as the series marches forward.

What do you think of the revelations regarding Queen Historia in this episode? Will you be sad to see season three end for Attack on Titan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.