Attack on Titan Promo Sheds New Light on Eren's Brutal Ambush

✖

Attack on Titan season four has pushed forward with a successful debut, and fans are excited to what else the series has in store. As the show parses through its final outing, all eyes are on Eren Yeager as our heroes has shown a dark side of himself which few ever knew existed. This show's most recent episode proved how scary Eren can be when it comes to war, and a new promo proves the lead has more to work through with his ambush.

As you can see below, Attack on Titan has put out a promo for episode 66, and it is explosive to say the least. The update checks in with Eren as he continues his battle with Marley. Fans watched as the whole shtick began after Willy Tybur's rally ended. The moment closed with Eren bursting forward with his Attack Titan form in play, and that power is not going anywhere.

Attack on Titan Episode 66 Preview pic.twitter.com/ia2mJwi2ha — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) January 17, 2021

After all, the war is far from over. Marley felt it had the heads up by declaring its brutal intentions for Paradis, but that is not the case. No one expected for Paradis to have invaded Marley, and Eren went further by making contact with the Warriors. Now, Marley has been shaken to its core, and hundreds have likely died by Eren's massive hand.

If you need to catch up on Attack on Titan ahead of episode 66, season four is currently available online. From Hulu to Crunchyroll, season four is available subbed while Toonami just kickstarted its dub. You can also check out the Attack on Titan manga as the series prepares to close in April 2021.

How are you enjoying season four of Attack on Titan? What do you make of this new preview? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.