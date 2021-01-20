Attack On Titan Puts Armin Into A Life Or Death Situation

✖

The latest chapter of Attack On Titan's manga is giving us the final fight of the franchise, with only a handful of installments remaining before the story of the Survey Corps comes to a close, and with it, we see Armin, the current wielder of the power of the Colossal Titan, fighting for his life. With the final battle of the Children of Ymir pitting them against an uncomfortably familiar foe, a new Survey Corps had to be assembled, with Armin still at the forefront attempting to lead his fellow soldiers to victory in order to save the world!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Attack On Titan's manga, Chapter 136, and don't want season four of the anime spoiled, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article!

With Eren Jaeger accessing the entirety of the power of the Founding Titan, he has begun unleashing past version of the Nine Titans to fight on his behalf, including Bertholdt, the Colossal Titan before Armin took the reins. When the battle first started against Eren, Armin was taken out before he could transform into the Colossal Titan himself, being dragged into a Titan by the spirit of Ymir, who still apparently has a role to play in Jaeger's attempt to eradicate anyone in the world that doesn't have Eldian blood running through their veins.

(Photo: Kodansha)

As Armin chastizes himself for his inability to wake up from his current state, he discovers the plane of existence that he met Eren on in chapters prior, which apparently is a link between the entirety of the Eldian race. Eren had used this landscape to strike a bargain with Ymir, the original Founding Titan, accessing her full power to bring about the end of the war between Marley and Eldia in the worst way possible.

Armin finds himself confused when he encounters Zeke Jaeger, the Beast Titan, who is currently aiding his brother's path of destruction and the chapter ends with Eren's sibling noting that he too was eaten by Ymir. With Armin's true power being his brain, it will be interesting to see if the current wielder of the Colossal Titan will be able to strike a deal with his former enemy.

What do you think Armin will do to attempt to turn the tide of this final battle? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans!