Attack on Titan Reveals a Scary New Side of Eren

✖

There is no denying that Eren Yeager has endured a lot. The Attack on Titan hero has found himself walloped since he was a child whether it be by Titans or former friends. That was never going to change with season four, and Attack on Titan proved as much with its latest episode. After all, Eren has a dark side fans have rarely seen, and that scary part of him just went live for the worst.

The moment came crashing down this week when Attack on Titan pushed forward with war. In the wake of Willy Tybur's rally for war, Eren transformed into the Attack Titan in an ambush. The Survey Corps joined in to start a war for real, but Eren's rogue attack left far more dead than expected. Even Mikasa is horrified by the sight, and she ultimately brings the issue up to Eren.

(Photo: MAPPA)

And what does the hero do? Well, nothing. In the past, Eren would have been stunned by such violence, and it would not have been him prompting it. However, that has changed. The only thing Eren cares about is killing the War Hammer Titan, and Mikasa is unable to sidetrack him.

Eren shows zero emotions in the face of killing so many innocent people. From the elderly to children, Eren is content with killing anyone who gets between him and the War Hammer Titan. It goes without saying Mikasa is horrified by the sight, and she is not alone. Fans were just as unnerved by the sight, and if Eren doesn't snap back from this road, then Attack on Titan is only going to grow darker from here on out.

What do you make of this worrisome change? Did you think Eren was capable of this...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.