Attack on Titan Cosplay Resurrects A Perfect Attack Titan

Attack on Titan's anime has come to an end, but that doesn't mean that fans will forget the story of the Scout Regiment any time soon. As fans of the anime know, Eren looked quite different in the final episodes of the series than he had in the first three seasons. Set to eliminate most of the world's population with both the power of the Founding Titan and an army of Colossal Titans, Eren was defeated by his former friends. To take anime fans to the past, one cosplayer has recreated Eren's original Titan form.

The Attack Titan was one of the nine titans that allowed the wielder of the power to retain their mental faculties while taking on forms that are far stronger than the "normal" Titans that rampage on Paradis Island. Eren was given the power of the Attack Titan by his father, who allowed Eren to eat him to transfer the power in hopes of hiding it from the nation of Marley. As the anime series progressed, Eren was shown the future and decided to throw his lot behind the idea of gaining the power of the Founding Titan. Unfortunately for the world, Eren was ultimately successful in striking a deal with Ymir and becoming the most powerful being in the world.

The Attack Titan Attacks

Eren as the Attack Titan looks far different than his normal self, though the creepy look pales in comparison to how twisted the young Jaeger looks when he gains the power of the Founding Titan. Though Eren was separated from the organism that originally gave Ymir the power of the Founding Titan, Jaeger was able to take on the form of a Colossal Titan which looked quite like his initial Attack Titan form. Eren's powers ultimately weren't able to save him as his friends made the difficult decision of taking him down to save what was left of the world.

Attack on Titan's anime might be over, but creator Hajime Isayama is planning to return to the universe next year. Working on a new short story in the universe, the upcoming manga will arrive in an artbook titled "Attack on Titan: Fly". While details surrounding the short story remain a mystery, Isayama has expressed interest in creating a new tale focusing on Captain Levi's early life.

