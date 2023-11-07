Attack on Titan: What Happens to Our Heroes After the Anime's End?

Attack on Titan has brought its anime to an end. The fight featuring Scout Regiment and Eren Jaeger was easily the biggest of the series to date and it gives anime viewers plenty to think about when it comes to the nature of this world. While the conflict might have ended, the final beats of the episode gave viewers a look into the future of our heroes and what better time than now to break down what happened in the lives of the Scout Regiment down the line.

Warning. If you have yet to see the final episode of Attack on Titan, be forewarned that we'll be diving into major spoiler territory for the anime's last installment. Following the death of Eren Jaeger, caused by Mikasa taking his head and ending the Rumbling, the Scouts are left to pick up the pieces of their new world. The new Founding Titan was able to eliminate eighty percent of the world's population, leaving only twenty percent to re-populate the Earth. While Armin, Mikasa, and their fellow scouts are now seen as heroes by the outside world, they have been left with the tricky situation of acting as bridges between Paradise and the non-Eldians worldwide.

Paradis and the outside world are able to make a shaky truce, but the Scouts former friends that rallied behind Eren Jaeger aren't too keen on them at this point. Thanks to killing the new Founding Titan, there is still a threat to the Eldians of Paradis, even though it is greatly reduced. As Armin explains to his friends that survived the battle, their roles as ambassadors will allow them to tell their story and save their lives as Paradis civilians will want to know all they can about the final battle.

Thanks to Eren eliminating the power of the Titans from the world, characters like Armin, Reiner, Pieck, and Falco are given longer lifespans as a result. Before the episode ends, we are able to see Mikasa's long life in bits and pieces, as the Ackerman settles down with Jean but still visits Eren's grave on a regular basis. Anime viewers are also able to see Mikasa's death, as she passed at an old age surrounded by loved ones. While not a completely happy ending, this feels as though it's the best that could have been given to the Scout Regiment.

