Attack on Titan Final Episode Reveals Secret Cameo

Attack on Titan has come to an end, and now all of its secrets are coming to light. It has been a few days since the hit amine came to a close, and Attack on Titan is still driving chatter with its finale. From its deaths to its twists, Attack on Titan has sparked all kinds of conversation, and now a new special has revealed a secret cameo.

So be warned! There are spoilers below for Attack on Titan's anime finale below. Read with caution!

The whole thing came to light this week as NHK released several behind-the-scene specials from Attack on Titan. It was there fans learned more details about the final episode's baby scene. If you will recall, there is a scene in the Attack on Titan finale that shows a mother saving her baby's life just before she is pushed off a cliff by the Rumbling. Her effort inspires other adults near her to pass the baby along the crowd before their own deaths in hopes of the child being saved. Of course, the baby is crying during the ordeal, and it turns out the baby's cries were done by an actual baby. Yuki Kaji's baby, specifically.

If that name is familiar to you, well – it should be. The voice actor is one of the biggest in anime, and he plays Eren in Attack on Titan. When the production team began doing sound for the finale's baby scene, Kaji sent over an audio file featuring his kid's cries. You can hear this sound in Attack on Titan's final episode, so Kaji's child is already getting in on the family business.

After all, the baby's mother is also a prolific actress. Kaji announced his marriage to Ayana Taketatsu in June 2023, after all. The pair announced the birth of their first kid in November 2022, and now that child has been given their first voice acting credit.

If you have not seen Attack on Titan's final episode, the special is streaming now. You can find the show on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. So for more info on Attack on Titan, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Known in Japan as Shingeki no Kyojin, many years ago, the last remnants of humanity were forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. Only the heroic members of the Scouting Legion dared to stray beyond the safety of the walls – but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive. Those within the city clung to the illusion of a peaceful existence until the day that dream was shattered, and their slim chance at survival was reduced to one horrifying choice: kill – or be devoured!"

