Attack On Titan: Eren’s English Voice Actor Details His Approach Eren in Season 4

Attack On Titan’s Bryce Papenbrook has been providing the English voice of Eren Jaeger since the very beginning, with the voice actor taking the trip through the pain and suffering of the Eldian people as they discover the secrets of their world. To celebrate the final season’s English Dub, we had the opportunity to chat with Papenbrook as to his approach in bringing to life the series protagonist who has changed by leaps and bounds in the last episodes of the dark series created by Hajime Isayama.

Perhaps no character has changed more in this final season than Eren Jaeger, with the Attack Titan recently unlocking the power of the Founding Titan and swearing to use the power of the Rumbling to eliminate all those in the world that didn’t have Eldian blood. The English voice actor for Eren, Bryce Papenbrook, shared his approach to this different Attack Titan, and how he had to change his take on the character fundamentally from the ground floor up:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Eren is very, very different in this final season. I like to describe him in Seasons 1 through 3 as angry, extremely angry, where everything that comes out of his mouth just has this anger attached to it. Whereas in this newest season, there’s this layer of coldness sitting over that anger. It’s still there, but it’s tucked way down. Mike and I had to recreate the voice and the character, and the motivation in this final season, which has been really exciting as an actor to be able to do. There’ve been moments between Eren and Mikasa and Armin where things coming out of Eren’s mouth, I don’t fully understand why they’re coming out of his mouth, at this point.”

Papenbrook expanded on the wild words that Eren unleashed on his friends, seemingly scorching the bond that was once held between Jaeger, Mikasa, and Armin:

“I just know they’re very hurtful things. When I deliver those lines, that’s the intention in those deliveries. Even to the point where words will come out of my mouth and then the tape will stop. Both Mike and I just go, “Oh. Brutal. Oh, I can’t believe he’s saying these things.” It’s very, very fun as an actor to be able to do that, to be something that’s so different. In real life, I’m not as angry as Eren. I have to find that anger somewhere. This new kind of approach and thoughtfulness. As Eren, I’m not like that either. It’s very fun to play that and to go to those dark places, and say those terrible things. It’s really funny to do.”

What do you think of Eren’s big changes in this final season? Do you think he’s set to be the major villain of the series in these last installments? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.