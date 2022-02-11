Attack On Titan Star Shares Favorite Scene of Season 4 So Far

Attack On Titan’s Bryce Papenbrook is once again returning to the role of Eren Jaeger, with the first episode of the second half of the final season set to release its English Dub in only a few days. Recently, we here at Comicbook.com had the opportunity to chat with Bryce, along with Trina Nishimura and Josh Grelle who voice Mikasa and Armin, with the voice of Eren revealing his favorite scene from his time recording the fourth season of the dark franchise.

Eren has skirted the line between hero and villain in the fourth and final season of the anime adaptation of the story that came from the brain of Hajime Isayama, but the latest episode of Attack On Titan has changed things astronomically as the youngest Jaeger has unleashed the power of the Rumbling and has vowed to kill all those who don’t have Eldian blood. Needless to say, Papenbrook has some big scenes ahead of him to record.

Bryce had this to say about his favorite scene recording the final season of the dark anime:

“Oh, there’s a bunch of scenes from this first part of the final season. I mean, just recreating the character and after playing him as one way for so many years, and then playing him as Kruger. And then that twist that happened in the basement, in that underground area, that scene with Reiner, I just love the intensity. You just feel the show bubbling and bubbling and bubbling and all leading to that big, massive battle. That whole moment at the first part of the first half of the final season was just so exciting to be a part of.

I love being able to play Eren in that new way at the beginning and finding, rediscovering the character after all his changes. Then just playing out that battle of him just being so violent and smashing just a crowd of people. He does this double elbow, which we deem the “Jaeger Bomb” in the moment. As an actor, it’s really fun to be able to do that stuff, to play him in that way, and just be part of those moments. So that’s really, that section stands out to me a lot.”

The second half of Attack On Titan’s final season releases its first English dubbed on February 13th.

