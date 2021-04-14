Attack On Titan Fans Wish Gabi A Terrible Birthday
Perhaps there has been no more hated new character in the fourth season of Attack On Titan than Gabi, the Marleyian soldier who is vying to inherit the power of one of the Nine Titans, and with today being her birthday, fans of the anime franchise aren't afraid to share their feelings for the character responsible for Sasha's death. With the final episode of the first half of the fourth season, Gabi is last seen alongside the Cart Titan, Pieck, as the armies of Marley descend upon Eren Jaeger and the military of the Children of Ymir.
Gabi is disliked by many fans of Attack On Titan thanks in part to firing a shot that resulted in the demise of fan-favorite character Sasha, though her rigid personality and adherence to hating the Eldians have also helped in forming the opinion of many viewers. With Falco attempting to cool down Gabi at every turn, sometimes having to stop the young soldier from murdering more than a few innocent civilians, the Marleyian Warrior in training will have a bigger role in the anime as the series continues its march toward its series finale.
What do you think of Gabi as a character? Do you think the Marleyian soldier could be redeemed? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.
The Wrong Kid Died
prevnext
If it wasn’t for her we’d still he wishing happy birthday to Sasha every year...— L (@kafkahibino_) April 14, 2021
Menacing
April 14, 2021prevnext
Amazing But Still Salty
prevnext
Gabi is an amazing character, but yes, obviously I'm still salty about what happened.— 🥔♀️ (@IrregularLoans) April 14, 2021
The Dead Man Speaks
prevnext
Whenever I see Gabi.. pic.twitter.com/AS7jgpowja— 25th Bam (@follow_punit) April 14, 2021
Begrudging Birthday Wishes
prevnext
happy birthday....gabi pic.twitter.com/9Lo982lXIG— Ｋｕｒｏ黒 (@kuro_black921) April 14, 2021
What A Brat
prevnext
Happy Birthday to The BRAT WHO KILLED SASHA.— Renée 🍁 (@renishere21) April 14, 2021
You're Killing Us Gabi
prevnext
Happy Birthday Gabi pic.twitter.com/478uqFzM7q— Jason (@Jason11092083) April 14, 2021
And Here We Go
prevnext
Oh boi pic.twitter.com/0cnrnhn9WU— Alero Cillo (@AcODST117) April 14, 2021
That's Harsh
prev
Happy birthday day to the one and only Gabi-Age pic.twitter.com/jlaWi2rSdW— One Blast Man (@TEBOCKS) April 14, 2021