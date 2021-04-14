Attack On Titan Fans Wish Gabi A Terrible Birthday

Perhaps there has been no more hated new character in the fourth season of Attack On Titan than Gabi, the Marleyian soldier who is vying to inherit the power of one of the Nine Titans, and with today being her birthday, fans of the anime franchise aren't afraid to share their feelings for the character responsible for Sasha's death. With the final episode of the first half of the fourth season, Gabi is last seen alongside the Cart Titan, Pieck, as the armies of Marley descend upon Eren Jaeger and the military of the Children of Ymir.

Gabi is disliked by many fans of Attack On Titan thanks in part to firing a shot that resulted in the demise of fan-favorite character Sasha, though her rigid personality and adherence to hating the Eldians have also helped in forming the opinion of many viewers. With Falco attempting to cool down Gabi at every turn, sometimes having to stop the young soldier from murdering more than a few innocent civilians, the Marleyian Warrior in training will have a bigger role in the anime as the series continues its march toward its series finale.

What do you think of Gabi as a character? Do you think the Marleyian soldier could be redeemed? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.