Attack On Titan Promo Teases Gabi and Falco's Fate

Attack On Titan's fourth and final season certainly hasn't pulled any punches with Eren Jaeger and the Survey Corps unleashing an attack on the nation of Marley and it seems as if a preview for the next episode reveals the immediate future for the two new characters of the season, Gabi and Falco. With Eren killing a number of their friends and loved ones during his attack, both Gabi and Falco have a serious ax to grind with the current wielder of both the Attack and War Hammer Titan and it seems like they might get their chance at revenge.

Warning. If you aren't caught up on the latest episodes of Attack On Titan's fourth season and don't want the next episode spoiled for you, steer clear now as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

Following Gabi and Falco zooming aboard the zeppelin that was set to return the Survey Corps back to Paradis Island following Eren's assault, Gabi immediately fired into the Corps, striking and killing the fan-favorite character Sasha. Following a brutal beatdown, the Survey Corps imprisoned the two young Marleyian soldiers who were looking to inherit the powers of the Nine Titans that were key to Marley's successful war campaign.

Twitter User SpyTrue shared the preview for episode 70 of Attack On Titan, which will see Gabi and Falco apparently escaping from their imprisonment by the Survey Corps and learning more about the "island devils" that they had been afraid of for such a long time:

The latest episode of the anime had a lot of fans nervous about the future of Eren, specifically as a result of Jaeger seemingly losing himself to the violence that has been ever-present throughout his life as an island dweller. With Hange overhearing him saying "fight, fight", it's clear that Eren has taken a mindset that is far different from his friends in the Corps, including Armin, Mikasa, Jean, Connie, and others. While there might not have been one key instance that changed Eren, the flashbacks within this episode certainly gave us more than a few examples of what might have pushed Jaeger over the edge.

