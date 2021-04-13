Attack on Titan Manga Finale Sells Out Magazines in Japan

✖

Attack on Titan's final chapter is selling out magazines all over Japan! After a nearly twelve year run, series creator Hajime Isayama officially brought Attack on Titan to an end with the latest issue of Kodansha's Bessatsu Shonen Magazine. This is already a huge deal for a number of reasons, but now the manga's success is pushing the magazine to a new milestone. The magazine featuring the final chapter of the series is now selling out across stores in Japan, and has been such a success that the magazine will be doing something pretty rare.

The issue featuring the final chapter has been such a hit in Japan, that a reprint of the issue is already being ordered. This is a rare occasion for the magazine, and that just goes to show how highly anticipated this final chapter actually was. According to the announcement from the series' official Twitter account, a reprint of the issue with Attack on Titan's final chapter is already ordered for April 30th in Japan.

For fans wanting to check out the final chapter, you can currently find Attack on Titan's Chapter 139 through services such as Crunchyroll Manga and ComiXology. But that's not the only finale in the cards for the franchise as the official anime adaptation for the series will be returning for the second half of its final season in Winter 2022. With it leaving fans on a big cliffhanger, there's lots to look forward to.

