Attack on Titan Highlights the Holidays With New Winter Promo

Attack on Titan might have given anime fans the final episodes of its series, but the legacy of the Scout Regiment will be a part of the medium for years. While the story of the war featuring the Eldians and Marleyians might be deadly serious, the franchise hasn't been shy about diving into humorous territory when it comes to promotional art, merchandise, and spin-off series. Attack on Titan Junior High, for example, sees the Survey Corps and Titans transformed into chibi-sized versions of themselves, and new art gets them all into the holiday spirit.

The Survey Corps never had much time to celebrate the holidays in their anime careers. Eren, Mikasa, Armin, and their comrades spent their years either training to survive and/or fight against the Titans that were consistently knocking down their doors on the island of Paradis. Things only went from bad to worse when the Survey Corps was able to learn the secrets of the world, as Eren flipped from hero to villain by using the power of the Founding Titan to eliminate most of the world's population. The final episode of the anime series saw Eren Jaeger defeated, and while the world wasn't exactly at peace, the Scouts could celebrate the holidays in peace if they chose.

A Holiday For Titans

The new art from Attack on Titan assembles Bertholdt's Colossal Titan, Eren, Mikasa, Hange, Erwin, and Levi into a holiday setting, wearing appropriate outfits to match. It's a testament to the longevity of the series that despite the fact that both its manga and anime aren't producing new installments, there is still new art being created. Perhaps, anime fans will be getting far more art focusing on the world in the future.

New Attack on Titan illustration pic.twitter.com/TwEdLWL3mj — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) November 24, 2023

2024 might not see any new episodes of Attack on Titan hitting the small screen, but a new story will be released as a part of its manga. Specifically, a new art book titled "Attack on Titan: Fly", will see creator Hajime Isayama returning to the universe to weave a new short story. In the past, Isayama has stated that he was anxious to produce one more story focusing on Captain Levi and his backstory, which might be the focal point of the upcoming story.

