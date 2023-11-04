Attack on Titan Shares Final Countdown Image

It's almost time. Attack on Titan's final episode will arrive on Crunchyroll today, November 4th at 5 PM Pacific Time and the last installment is sharing one more piece of art in preparation for the end. With the Scout Regiment aiming to halt Eren Jaeger's genocidal plan for the world involving an army of Colossal Titans, the series is aiming to introduce some of the biggest deaths and biggest moments of the series so far prior to the anime's end.

In the penultimate episode of Attack on Titan's anime, Eren was successful in unleashing the Rumbling upon the world and in doing so, was able to murder a vast swath of the world's population horrifically. Jaeger believed that in doing this, he would not only protect his friends, but stop the never-ending war that was directed at the Eldians living on the island of Paradis. Even though the world hates and fears them, Armin, Mikasa, and the new members of the Scout Regiment have secured an airship and made their way to Eren and the Rumbling in a bid to stop Jaeger by any means necessary. The last episode has a runtime of ninety minutes, and if you followed the source material in the manga, you know that every minute will count.

Attack on Titan's Final Countdown Art

In building up to Attack on Titan's final episode, the brutal anime franchise has been releasing new art of both the Titans and its human characters. With this final piece of art, we are able to see Eren, Mikasa, and Armin rekindle their mutual friendship by attending a screening of the last episode of the series. Thanks to Jaeger's mad plan, it seems unlikely that this battle taking place in the last episode will give anyone a happy ending.

Creator Hajime Isayama has said a number of times in the past that he doesn't foresee a sequel to Attack on Titan arriving in the future. Luckily, while a sequel series might not be on the radar, Isayama is planning to release a new short story returning to the Scout Regiment's universe next year via a new art book.

What do you think of the last countdown art for Attack on Titan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Scout Regiment.