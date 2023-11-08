Attack on Titan Stars Comfort Mikasa Actress Amid Anime's Finale

Attack on Titan is over and anime fans are taking the opportunity to reflect on the story of the Scout Regiment in its wake. Perhaps no one was hit harder by the Survey Corps' grand finale than the voice actors that brought to life the likes of Eren, Armin, Mikasa, and more. In a recently released video, voice actor Yui Ishika was shown recording one of her final lines and needed a little help from her friends when it came to bidding a fond farewell to Mikasa Ackerman.

Without diving too deep into spoiler territory for those who have yet to catch the anime's series finale, the latest episode certainly had more than a few moments focusing on Mikasa. In the fourth season, Mikasa has been placed in the terrible situation of having to fight against Eren Jaeger, the most important person in her life. While Mikasa never was able to gain the power to transform herself into a Titan thanks to her status as an Ackerman, that hasn't stopped her from remaining one of the most powerful members of the Scout Regiment. While quite a few characters are vying for screen time in the Attack on Titan anime finale, Mikasa might be the main star of the series ending installment.

Attack on Titan: Yui Ishika Records Mikasa's Last Line

Mikasa might have had the most difficult time emotionally when it came to the anime's final installment. Struggling with the idea that she would very well have to kill Eren in order to stop his genocidal march of destruction, the high-flying soldier had to be convinced by her friends quite a bit that a killing blow was necessary. Of all the characters featured in Attack on Titan's final episode, Mikasa might have been shown the most when it came to her future past the series' end.

Yui Ishikawa (Mikasa’s VA) cried after recording her last line as Mikasa. Marina Inoue (Armin’s VA) and Yuki Kaji (Eren’s VA) both hugged her.



I LOVE THEM 😭 pic.twitter.com/JLh5fH8Drb — Attack on Titan (@AoTJewels) November 7, 2023

While the post-credits scene of the Attack on Titan finale sets up a potential sequel, creator Hajime Isayama has stated a number of times in the past that a part two isn't in the works. Luckily, Isayama will be returning to the series next year via a short story releasing in a new Attack on Titan artbook.

What did you think of Mikasa's fate in the final episode of Attack on Titan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.