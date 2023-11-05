Attack on Titan Anime Finale Ending Explained

Attack on Titan has finally come to an end over ten years after the anime first began, and the final moments of the series have teased that all of its conflicts have led to a brutal yet bright future! Attack on Titan's main conflict was the fact that Eren Yeager wanted some way to end all wars, and he came to the conclusion that it was necessary to kill off everyone outside of Paradis Island in order to get a semblance of peace. But as the final episode revealed his true plan, Eren had his sights on what would come after that genocide.

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2 picks up with the final fight between the final remnants of humanity against Eren to stop the Rumbling, and after the battle comes to an end, it's revealed the future he saw is a bleak one. In wanting to stop all of the fighting, what he's caused is yet another series of wars and fights in the future as humanity continues to grow and change its ideology anyway. And Eren was stuck within it.

(Photo: MAPPA)

How Does Attack on Titan End?

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2 sees Mikasa and the others are able to separate Ymir from Eren's control (after killing Zeke), and soon the fight comes to an end as Mikasa was able to deliver the final blow and cut off Eren's head within his giant Founding Titan form. It's here that a series of memories was revealed that Eren used his power to contact his friends within the Paths before the fight came to an end. He explained to each of them that he sought out the destruction of humanity and pushed them to fight because he wanted them to be heroes.

In fear of retaliation from the outside world, he wanted to make sure that Paradis had those fighting for humanity. It was the only outcome that he says he could have come up with thanks to how much the Attack Titan power had messed with his head, and despite Armin wanting to find another way, full genocide is what Eren wanted to do once he had the power to change the world in the way he saw fit. Following the battle, it's revealed that Armin and the others are trying to reach out to Eldia for peace with an allied nations group.

As Historia explains, a group of Yeagerists rose to power in Eldia and are preparing against a potential attack from the outside world. Holding up Eren as a sort of martyr, they truly believe that conflict is the only way to proceed. it's the case for the rest of the world as well. While Mikasa and the others are shown to live their final moments in peace, the anime shows that society continues advancing.

The episode's final credits show humanity continue to advance yet continue to fight one another and wipe each other out. Despite Eren's effort (and the loss of the Titan powers with Eren's defeat and Ymir finding a semblance of peace), the cycle of conflict continues through to the future. This massive fight came to an end with 80% of the world's population killed, and the cycle of recovery and fighting continues otherwise.

