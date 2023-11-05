Attack on Titan Anime Finale Is Now Streaming: Watch

Attack on Titan has returned for the final half of the latest part of its fourth and final season, and that means the anime has come to an end with its final episode after over ten years since it first began. Hajime Isayama's Attack on Titan franchise really took over the world as while the manga ended its run a couple of years ago, fans have been eagerly anticipating seeing how the anime brought it all to an end. Given that the anime helped to usher in a new wave of popularity for anime releases in the 2010's, it's no surprise to see Attack on Titan's finale being such a huge event as well.

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2 serves as the grand finale for the anime overall as it adapts the final few chapters from Hajime Isayama's original Attack on Titan manga. There were lots of questions as to how the anime would end considering that Isayama has altered the ending of the manga since it was released, but now that it's out and streaming with Crunchyroll, fans can see how it all turned out for themselves.

(Photo: MAPPA)

What to Know for Attack on Titan Anime Finale

Running for 85 minutes in total and adapting the final chapters of Hajime Isayama's original manga, Crunchyroll is now streaming Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2 in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and Southeast Asia. The theme song for the grand finale is titled "To You in 2,000... or... 20,000 Years From Now" as performed by a returning Linked Horizon, and you can catch up with Attack on Titan's entire anime run with Crunchyroll as well if you wanted to take this chance to see what all the fuss is about.

The anime's final slate of episodes were broken apart across multiple years and parts before the release of this final episode, so as for what to expect from this grand finale, Crunchyoll teases Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS as such, "The fate of the world hangs in the balance as Eren unleashes the ultimate power of the Titans. With a burning determination to eliminate all who threaten Eldia, he leads an unstoppable army of Colossal Titans towards Marley. Now a motley crew of his former comrades and enemies scramble to halt his deadly mission, the only question is, can they stop him?"

Can you believe Attack on Titan's anime has officially come to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!