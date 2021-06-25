Attack On Titan Art Sees Mikasa Dive Into The World of Final Fantasy VII

✖

Attack On Titan is set to tell the final story of the Survey Corps early next year, giving fans the last episodes featuring the likes of Eren, Armin, and Mikasa, with one fan, in particular, taking the opportunity to examine the latter in a brand new light by dropping her into the world of Final Fantasy VII. With the Remake of the popular Square Enix Game recently being brought to the Playstation 5 with an upgrade, fans of the world of Cloud, Tifa, and Barrett are waiting to see when the next installment of the long-awaited series will return.

For those who have been reading the manga up to its conclusion, Mikasa will play a pivotal, tragic role in the final moments of the franchise for when MAPPA releases the last episodes of the series proper in 2022. Of course, viewers of the anime have already seen that the member of the Ackermann Clan has been put through the wringer in the first half of Season Four as Eren Jaeger has pulled one of the greatest heel turns in the history of anime. Without going into spoiler territory, Mikasa will have to make some truly difficult decisions before Hajime Isayam's epic series comes to a close via its television adaptation, cementing the story's place as an anime classic.

Reddit User YoMikeeHey shared this amazing fusion artwork by Alexandra Fomina which crosses the worlds of Attack On Titan and Final Fantasy VII by fusing together Mikasa and Tifa into an amazing new character that would work wonders against Titans and Sephiroth alike:

While there hasn't been an official Final Fantasy VII anime series released in the past, we have seen the classic video game story and characters translated into an animated film with Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children. Created as something of a sequel story to the original tale, the film managed to update many of the character models for the next generation and certainly seems similar to how the warriors of Midgar now look in the Remake. Needless to say, we expect more visits to the world of Cloud and his friends in the future of Square Enix.

