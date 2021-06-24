Attack On Titan Teases New Info on Anime's Upcoming Fan-Event

✖

Attack On Titan's manga ended earlier this year, bringing to a close the dark story of the Scout Regiment, with the anime set to conclude in 2022 thanks to the production studio known as Studio MAPPA and it seems that the tenth anniversary of the anime producers is hinting at some big news for the dark anime. With the first half of season four leaving fans with a massive cliffhanger as Eren Jaeger stared down the full force of the nation of Marley descending on the island of Paradis, anime viewers are definitely counting down the days for the series' return.

Studio MAPPA has made a big name for itself in the world of anime these past few years, not just with the final season of Attack On Titan, but also by lending their talent to series such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Yasuke, and The God Of High School to name a few. While the tenth-anniversary celebration might be giving fans a new look at the final chapter of the story of the Survey Corps, many are highly anticipating news of MAPPA's upcoming adaptation of Chainsaw Man, one of the biggest manga stories to date that has yet to receive an anime adaptation of its own.

Twitter User Attack On Titan Wiki broke down the upcoming panel that has been announced for Studio MAPPA's tenth-anniversary event, which will focus on the final chapter of the unnerving anime franchise and see several voice actors and creative minds behind the series making an appearance:

Mappa Stage 2021 - 10th Anniversary There will be an Attack on Titan The Final Season Stage Panel at the event on June 27th, 2021 pic.twitter.com/6WyqYgMxlb — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) April 9, 2021

The voice actors included in the upcoming panel happening later this week include Yuki Kaji, Marina Inoue, and Ayane Sakura who voice Eren, Armin, and Gabi respectively in the latest season Attack On Titan. On top of these voice actors, director Yuichiro Hayashi and composer Kohta Yamamoto will also be making an appearance, with the panel most likely revealing new details of the upcoming second half of the fourth season.

Are you hyped for this upcoming panel diving further into the world of Attack On Titan? What other secrets do you think MAPPA will reveal for their tenth-anniversary event? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.