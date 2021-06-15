Attack On Titan Creator Reimagines Series as an Isekai

✖

For those who might not be familiar with the term of an "Isekai,", it's an anime genre that refers to series wherein the protagonist find themselves transported to a strange new world, including the likes of The Rising of the Shield Hero, Overlord, Log Horizon, Sword Art Online, and more. With Attack On Titan not falling under this category, the creator of the series Hajime Isayama recently took the opportunity to imagine what if Eren Jaeger himself were transported into a strange new world and the chaos that would ensure thanks to his arrival.

Eren Jaeger has found himself in a decidedly different position in the fourth and final season of Attack On Titan, deciding to band together with his brother, Zeke, to attempt to complete the "Euthanasia Plan," which would effectively remove the power of the Titans from the world by sterilizing the Eldian race. Turning against his fellow soldiers in the Scout Regiment while also still battling against the forces of the nation of Marley, Eren has blurred the line between good and evil following his acquisition of the power of the War Hammer Titan, while also harboring the abilities of the Attack Titan and searching to access the powers of the Founding Titan.

Hajime Isayama took out a brand new full-page advertisement in the Japanese publication, Asahi Shimbun, in which the mangaka imagines that Eren Jaeger was killed in a traffic accident and found himself in a brand new world wherein his power as a Titan terrifies those around him:

(Photo: Asahi Shimbun)

Attack On Titan has already come to a close in the pages of its manga, though anime fans will have to wait until next year to see how the finale of the Scout Regiment unfurls. Needless to say, Eren's story has taken a drastically different approach than what many would have thought during the first three seasons, with the youngest Jaeger taking on a far more antagonistic role.

Hajime Isayama's future with Attack On Titan or manga, in general, is anyone's guess, with the mangaka not revealing any plans for future stories, but fans of the Survey Corps are sure to be following any news closely.

What do you think of this hilarious imagining of Eren Jaeger in the role of a protagonist in an "Isekai"? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EvComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.

Via ANN