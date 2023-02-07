Attack on Titan Studio Shares Sneak Peek at the Anime's Final Episodes

The time has almost come, guys. After more than a decade, Attack on Titan will end this year. It is hard to believe, but Eren Yeager's journey will wrap in the next few months as Studio MAPPA is working hard on his final episodes. Of course, the team isn't working alone as other studios are pitching in with the anime, and one of those teams just shared a sneak peek at Attack on Titan's final episodes.

As you can see below, the crew at Studio Kusanagi shared a peek at its work on Attack on Titan. The studio has been asked to do 3D modeling and backgrounds for the final season, so work is underway on the order. Now, we have been given a look at the modeling, and we can see parts of Paradis in all its glory.

Studio Kusanagi shares 3D model work from Attack on Titan The Final Season pic.twitter.com/sd388EvN0X — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) February 7, 2023

From giant walls to quaint homes, Studio Kusanagi has laid the foundations for a bustling city with this draft. Fans can see a waterway running through the area, and of course, plenty of streets are shown lining the land. You can imagine how busy the scene will look once Studio MAPPA brings characters and life to the setting. But for now, Studio Kusanagi is responsible for bringing the 3D model to life as a foundation.

There is no telling what other 3D work the studio is working on, but fans can take their guess. After all, Studio MAPPA incorporated CG animation into Attack on Titan's final season with relative ease. These days, the style is being used to bring Eren's Rumbling to life, and the latest trailer for Attack on Titan showed just how terrifying his army looks in 3D.

Soon, fans will get to see the might of the Rumbling firsthand as Attack on Titan is slated to return this March. The two-part finale event will kickstart in the spring before wrapping later in 2023. Currently, production on the final season is going down at Studio MAPPA behind the scenes, and executives like Masafumi Mima (sound director) have posted regular updates on social media for fans.

