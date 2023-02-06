Attack on Titan Drops Spoiler-Heavy Poster Ahead of Anime Comeback

Attack on Titan is ready to make 2023 its own. After being out of the spotlight for months, the franchise plans on making a comeback this spring. At last, the anime will drop its final episodes this year as a two-part event promises to end Eren's journey. And to celebrate, it seems a new Attack on Titan poster has been inked with some seriously wild spoilers.

So you have been warned! The poster below contains spoilers for the anime's finale. This is not a drill.

The artwork comes from series creator Hajime Isayama, so you cannot blame others for the spoiler. The artist penned the promo for the next issue of Kodansha's manga anthology. The cover art features an obvious promo for Attack on Titan: The Final Season, but manga-readers are the only ones who will be able to decipher this promo.

【SPOILERS】



After all, you can see a rather disturbing sight front and center. Mikasa and Eren are shown side by side as they kneel with their allies. However, they have a severed head cradled in their hands, and it belongs to... Eren. A past version of Eren is the one we see kneeling next to Mikasa who seems to be from the present. And as for the head, well – it has Eren's present-day hair and facial markings.

Unaware readers may be able to chalk this image up to creative license, but readers know there is more to it. Attack on Titan went into its final few chapters with one hell of a death, and it was Eren who bit it. The lead let himself be killed by Mikasa so the world could see how Eldians could save the world. And after she separated his head from his shoulders, Mikasa is seen kissing Eren's head as a final farewell.

This cover art hints at that massive twist, and there are other little nods strewn throughout this poster. Levi and Zeke's buddy-buddy post is worth noting as is Reiner's pose with Falco. These four have hurdles to resolve when Attack on Titan returns to TV this year. So if you are not caught up with the shoe just yet, you can binge it on Hulu and Crunchyroll ASAP.

What do you think about this latest work from Isayama?