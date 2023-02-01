Attack on Titan Final Season Update Promises a Trailer ASAP

It looks like everything is coming together, guys. Attack on Titan is set to release its final episodes this year, and all eyes are on the show ahead of the launch. As you can imagine, any updates on the finale are in high demand, so the crew behind Attack on Titan has been careful with its reveals. But now, one of its creators has keyed fans into its latest milestone.

The update comes from Masafumi Mima who acts as the sound director for Attack on Titan. The creator has shared a number of updates on the anime's final season since work began, and their most recent has fans buzzing. After all, their post-production work on the conclusion arc's first part is now finished.

Masafumi Mima (sound director) just said that the post-recording for Conclusion Arc (Part 1) is already finished! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/emRMZvm1p5 — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) January 31, 2023

Of course, this means half of their work is now finished on this finale. There is a part two in the works, but we have had few updates on its production. For now, the gang is focusing on part one as the episode is set to drop in March 2023.

Clearly, Mima's update has left fans jazzed, but there is still plenty of work to be done. The cast has done its recording, but there is more sound work and animation to be done. Studio MAPPA will most certainly be working on the Conclusion Arc, Part 1 up until the last minute. But given what the studio has done with Attack on Titan so far, we trust their process.

Obviously, there is little time left before Attack on Titan begins its finale run, so fans better catch up with the anime ASAP. You can binge the anime stateside using Hulu, Crunchyroll, and even Netflix. So for more info on the title, you can read the official synopsis of Attack on Titan below:

"For eons, humans ruled the natural world. But a century ago, everything changed when the Titans appeared. Giant, grotesque parodies of the human form, these sexless monsters consumed all but a few thousand human beings, who took refuge behind giant walls. Today, the threat of the Titans is a distant memory, and a boy named Eren yearns to explore the world beyond the wall. But what began as a childish dream will become an all-too-real nightmare when a Titan finally knocks a hole in the wall, and humanity is once again on the brink of extinction."

Are you excited for Attack on Titan to drop its final episodes?