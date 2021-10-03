Attack on Titan Cosplay Channels Mikasa’s Final Season Look

One awesome Attack on Titan cosplay channels Mikasa Ackermann’s Survey Corps gear for the fourth and final season of the anime! Hajime Isayama’s original manga series might have officially come to an end this year, but for many, the franchise will truly be coming to an end with the final slate of episodes coming for the anime next year. Kicking off its fourth and final season last December, Attack on Titan has set the stage for some pretty big events in the anime’s final slate of episodes making their debut in Japan starting in January.

There are some major lingering plot threads that need to be resolved as the anime heads into the series’ climactic final battle, and many of these involve Mikasa. She’s gone through some major changes both physically and emotionally through the first half of the final season, but this is really only the start of what’s really coming her way. She brought an intense new air to the series with her full Survey Corps makeover, and it’s this makeover that has been brought to life awesomely by artist @opheia_art on Instagram! Check it out below:

Attack on Titan confirmed that the anime will return for Part 2 of the final season in January 2022. While there is no concrete release date as of this writing, director Yuichiro Hayashi did drop an ominous tease that the anime will be reaching its climax with this next slate of episodes. It’s currently unclear as to whether or not the anime will indeed end the series’ run with its return just yet, but there’s a good chance of it given Hayashi’s tease, “Thank you for waiting! The Final Season Part 2 will start in January next year,” Hayashi began. “From the large-scale battle in Shiganshina Ward to the story of the origin of the giant, we are finally approaching the climax.”

When Attack on Titan‘s anime returns, it will kick off with Episode 76 of the series titled “Judgement” and pick up right where the midseason finale left off as now Eren’s own Yeagerist faction will be clashing both with the Eldians and the Marleyans in one huge final battle that’s really only getting started. But what do you think? What are you hoping to see from Mikasa and the others from Attack on Titan’s anime return? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!