Attack on Titan has confirmed that Part 2 of the fourth and final season will be making its return in January! The final season of the series got off to a strange start as not only did the anime switch over to a completely new animation studio and staff for its final slate, but it began its premiere outside of the usual anime release schedules and kicked off last December. When it wrapped up its first cour of episodes earlier this year on a huge cliffhanger, it was also confirmed that a second part of the season would be coming our way in 2022.

When it was first announced to return with Part 2, Attack on Titan had given a vague Winter 2022 release window. This either could have meant a return during the traditional Winter anime release season, or could have meant something else entirely given the strange production schedule behind the final effort already. That's all been put to bed as Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 2 is now confirmed to officially be premiering in January 2022.

Announced during a special orchestra event held for the series in Japan, Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 will be picking up with Episode 76 of the series. Following the release of a special preview of the episode following its midseason finale earlier this year, this announcement also confirmed that Episode 76 will be titled "Judgment." Considering how intense things were when it all left off with a tease of Eren and Reiner's big rematch, this title could be in reference to any number of things.

Attack on Titan's original manga also came to an end earlier this year, but featured some additional material from series creator Hajime Isayama released after it ended its run. So it'll definitely be curious to see how the anime tackles bringing it all to an end, and that's even if this cour is the final one for the series overall. But what do you think? Are you excited to see Attack on Titan coming back next January? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!