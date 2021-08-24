Attack on Titan Season 4 Reveals Midseason Premiere

✖

Attack on Titan has been out of the loop for a few months now, but the anime isn't done just yet. Season four has a bit more to cover before Eren's journey closes, and fans have been eager to learn more about the finale coming in 2022. Now, some details about the comeback have gone live, and that includes the title of the show's midseason premiere.

The information went live in Japan recently as Attack on Titan did confirm its return. The show will bring season four back to air once January rolls in. This Winter 2022 debut tracks with the window most fans anticipated, and they were informed episode 76 will be known as "Condemnation"

For those fans caught up with Attack on Titan season four, you can take a guess about what this title refers to. After all, Eren is in the spotlight as always in the anime, but it is for all the wrong reasons. The midseason finale found Eren on the lamb as he and a large group of defects turned against the army. The power structure of Paradis has been flipped on its head, and this has pushed Eren to fight the friends he vowed to protect. And of course, his goons have shed a lot of blood along the way.

Eren's actions are worth condemning, and it seems things will get worse before they get better. The soldier has a warped idea of how to save his homeland, but Eren plans to see it through no matter the bloodshed. It is going to fall to Armin and Mikasa to stop their friend one way or another. So if you want to see how this feud ends, the finale of Attack on Titan will kick off in a few months.

What do you think of this big midseason premiere? Will you be tuning into Attack on Titan's comeback?