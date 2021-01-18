Attack on Titan Welcomes Sasha, Connie, and More with New Episode

✖

Attack on Titan's welcomed Sasha, Connie, Levi and more to the fourth and final season with the newest episode! The previous episode of the series ended on a massive cliffhanger that saw Eren declare war on Marley with a bloody introduction that saw him make the first major move in this battle. Before his Titan transformation, he revealed to Reiner that he was using Falco to send messages to his comrades. With the newest episode we finally get to see what this really means as the rest of the Survey Corps had made their way to the anime.

Attack on Titan's fourth and final season got off to a slow burn of a start as the first few episodes of the new season focused on new characters on the other side of the conflict in Marley. This meant that we had really only seen Eren's new design following the several years in between the third season finale and the fourth, but that's all changed with Episode 65 as it brings the Survey Corps out in full force.

Attack on Titan's fourth and final season has reached a critical impasse as now Eren and the Paradis forces have made their way into enemy territory. With Eren using his Attack Titan in such a crowded area, this is a turning point that will shift the world going forward as now the war has gotten terribly real for both sides of the conflict. But while the implications of this major attack are still being revealed, fans were able to temporarily celebrate seeing all of their favorites again.

This is the first time fans have gotten to see how the Survey Corps have changed in the years since we had last seen them in the third season's finale, and we now see them with some dark new looks as they go on the offensive this time around. What did you think seeing Sasha, Connie, Levi and the Survey Corps again in Attack on Titan's final season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!