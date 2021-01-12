Attack On Titan Stirs Up Social Media with Terrifying 'Declaration of War' Hashtag
The latest episode of Attack On Titan's fourth season ended in one of the most shocking conclusions in the dark fantasy's history, with Eren Jaeger busting through a "Declaration of War" by the head of the Tybur family, and the "Declaration of War" has been trending on social media as a result! The latest episode featured Eren and Reiner having a heart to heart talk that resulted in the Survey Corps' plans beginning to be unfurled, and it's clear that the next installment of Attack On Titan's anime is going to have more than a few fireworks between the Survey Corps and Marley!
What do you think of this terrifying, albeit hilarious, social media trend? What did you think of the Attack Titan's grand arrival into the fourth season of Hajime Isayama's dark epic? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans!
Recreating Eren's Play
alright 😌 #DeclarationOfWar pic.twitter.com/KHfqOBO8CJ— cine`^´歡欣 (@dadeuthannie) January 12, 2021
Same Energy
the same energy#DeclarationOfWar #AttackonTitanFinalSeason #ShingekiNoKyojinTheFinalSeason pic.twitter.com/PaD2rSNIkp— Ari (@Ari75437457) January 12, 2021
RIP That Guy
I’VE BEEN LAUGHING FOR 5 MINUTES BECAUSE OF THIS, SOMEONE GOT HIT BY A RANDOM ROCK IN THE BACKGROUND LMAO I’M SORRY FOR LAUGHING #ShingekiNoKyojin #SNKDeclarationofwar#DeclarationOfWar#AttackonTitan pic.twitter.com/CFtI0uVJ9l— No name (@Fujoshi_Oneesan) January 12, 2021
Now Dance
#DeclarationOfWar— Erich_shinobi (@erich_in) January 12, 2021
Oh myyyy pic.twitter.com/QDT9NdTiLc
Is It Sunday Yet?
After watching the #DeclarationOfWar episode. pic.twitter.com/TlGm7sMcd9— Camille. (@cmllhggns_) January 12, 2021
Imagine Not Knowing What Attack On Titan Is During This Trend
I’m sure people who don’t know what Attack on Titan is probably freaked out when #DeclarationOfWar was trending😂 pic.twitter.com/a0XukCqzgG— Nomoriah Gaming (@Nomoriah_) January 12, 2021
Manga Vs Anime
It strangely feels different watching it than reading the manga. Every bit of Eren's desolation, vengeance, rage and sorrow is in my blood.— Jakobb Mikael (@jakobbmikael) January 12, 2021
#DeclarationOfWar pic.twitter.com/eotIIlQMik
Killer Fan Art
it's been a long time since I get to draw personal, so here's a wip #DeclarationOfWar #aot #AttackonTitanFinalSeason pic.twitter.com/rvnM6wFoqZ— Ky.viro (@KyViro) January 12, 2021
MAPPA Killing It
Absolutely amazing job I wouldn't change a thing 👏🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#MAPPA #AttackonTitanFinalSeason #DeclarationOfWar https://t.co/EBKzFU5I1A— 🌟💚NickyB💚🌟 (@nicky_Bhatti) January 12, 2021
No Turning Back
#DeclarationOfWar— Musayed Ahmed Yash (@MusayedAhmed) January 12, 2021
It has begun, no turning back pic.twitter.com/fUhA3TmAgD