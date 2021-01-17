Attack on Titan Season 4 Shares Official Designs For Mikasa and Eren's Gang

✖

Attack on Titan has revealed Mikasa and the remaining Survey Corps' official character designs for the fourth and final season! The first few episodes of the fourth season had been featuring new characters from Marley's side of the conflict, but things have changed as Eren Jaeger declared war on Marley with a bloody cliffhanger in the previous episode. The final season of the series is now kicking off in full with the war between Eldia and Marley and, of course, includes many of the fan favorites that we had yet to see in the new season.

Finally making their first appearance in Attack on Titan's fourth and final season, Mikasa, Connie, Sasha, Jean, and more from the first three seasons are kicking into high gear with Episode 65 of the series. Now that the curtain has been raised on how they all look post the timeskip in between the third and fourth seasons, the official Twitter account for the series has also given us a clear look at their new character designs. First is a close look at Mikasa:

Next is a close look at Sasha:

Here's a closer look at Connie's new design:

Followed by a closer look at Jean:

Finally, here's a look at Levi:

