Attack On Titan to Release Its Final Season's Soundtrack Soon

The fourth and final season of Attack On Titan has given anime fans a number of big surprises when it comes to the last story of the Scout Regiment, and now, viewers of the Studio MAPPA installment won't have long to wait to relive the adventures via its soundtrack. Created by musicians Kohta Yamamoto and Hiroyuki Sawano, the boisterous themes of the season helped accompany the war between Marley and the denizens of the island of Paradis that added a new wrinkle into the series by introducing a new big problem in Eren Jaeger's new partnership with his brother Zeke.

While the second half of the fourth season already debuted its first half, the last episodes are set to arrive early next year that will translate the final chapters of Hajime Isayama's dark manga. The manga's story ended earlier this year, giving fans the long-awaited conclusion of the battle between the Eldians and the rest of the world that wants them dead in order to bring to an end the power of the Titans. With MAPPA making a name for itself not just with Attack On Titan, but with the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen and The God of High School, it's clear that the final episodes of Eren, Mikasa, and Armin will be epic.

Twitter User Attack On Fans shared the preview of the upcoming soundtrack that is set to drop later this month, which will give fans the opportunity to relive the music that helped push forward the dark adventures of the Scout Regiment as they battle against a world that wants them dead:

Hajime Isayama has revealed no plans about a potential sequel for Attack On Titan, with the ending being fairly conclusive, though a recently released "Director's Cut" for the final chapter of the manga added new pages that have many believing that readers might see a return to the world that has become so popular within the medium of anime.

Will you be picking up the soundtrack for Attack On Titan's final season releasing later this month? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.