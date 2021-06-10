Attack on Titan Launches Free Online Manga Exhibition

✖

Attack on Titan is one of the biggest anime series to ever come from Japan, and its manga remains one of the medium's greatest sellers. Of course, its top-notch sales will be hit before long since it ended this spring. Now, it seems like Attack on Titan is getting one last hurrah all thanks to a global online exhibition.

As you can see here, an online exhibition focused on Attack on Titan has gone live. The virtual event was set into motion after the pandemic flubbed plans for an in-person event in Japan. However, the pandemic shift has allowed the exhibition to go global, and you can check it out for free.

The online event requires a simple setup before you can enter the virtual exhibit. You will find tons of behind-the-scenes artwork penned by creator Hajime Isayama himself. There are colored and black-and-white pieces available to peruse as artwork from the entire series can be found all throughout the tech-savvy center.

Clearly, the team behind Attack on Titan wanted to lift up the manga in a big way, and this certainly does the job. Now, fans are simply wanting even more from the hit series. The manga might be done, but the anime still has a bit more to go. After debuting last year, Attack on Titan season four hit its midseason wrap this spring, and it will make a return in early 2022. This final comeback will see the anime tackle Isayama's controversial final arc, so fans better buckle up!

If you want to catch up on Attack on Titan, you can find the series online through services such as Funimation and Crunchyroll. The show's official synopsis can be found below:

"A century ago, the grotesque giants known as Titans appeared and consumed all but a few thousand humans. The survivors took refuge behind giant walls. Today, the threat of the Titans is a distant memory, and a boy named Eren yearns to explore the world beyond Wall Maria. But what began as a childish dream will become an all-too-real nightmare when the Titans return and humanity is once again on the brink of extinction."

What do you make of this new Attack on Titan exhibition? Will you be checking out the online event?