Attack on Titan: SiM Breaks Silence on the Anime's Final Theme Song

Attack on Titan will be back before you know it, and fans know what that means. After all, another theme song is just around the corner now. Over the weekend, the team behind Attack on Titan confirmed the rock band SiM is returning to finish out the anime with its final theme song. And now, the group is breaking its silence on the huge honor.

The update comes from SiM itself as the band posted a message for fans on social media. It was there the rock icons teased the anime's next track, and it sounds like "Under the Tree" might be the anime's most emotional track yet.

"While incorporating elements such as orchestral strings and choirs, which are indispensable for talking about the famous songs so far, along with "Eren's Scream", it is a deep bass unique to SiM. "The Rumbling" was aimed at a song that would trample everything like "Earth Rumble"," the group shared. "To be frank, I was a little worried until the release of what kind of response it would get, but I feel that the answer is that I was entrusted with the ending of this important episode that reaches the final phase of this story."

As you can see, SiM put a lot of thought into this final song, and you can hardly blame the group. Attack on Titan has a long history of epic theme songs that dates back to season one with Linked Horizon's "Guren no Yumiya". Other acts like Yoko Hikasa and Shinsei Kamattechan went on to provide music for Attack on Titan, but SiM stood out from the bunch with "The Rumbling". It was surely a no-brainer to bring the band back for this final season, and soon, SiM will release "Under the Tree" for everyone to hear.

And when will that be? Well, Attack on Titan's two-part finale will kick off before long. March 4th will mark the release of its first episode, so fans will not want to miss this legendary show's final moments.

What do you think about Attack on Titan's final outing? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.