Attack on Titan Finale Releases New Trailer

The end is nigh for Attack on Titan's anime adaptation, as the television series produced by Studio MAPPA has set the stage for the biggest battle in the franchise's history. With Eren Jaeger leading an army of Colossal Titans on a genocidal rampage with the sole purpose of destroying everything residing outside the borders of Paradis, it's up to a new Scout Regiment to stop him by any means necessary. With the first of the final episodes airing on March 3rd, a new trailer has dropped to give us a gruesome look into the grand finale.

Previously in the series, we witnessed the Survey Corps managing to get their hands on a ship that will bring them one step closer to coming face-to-face with their former friend. Of course, while soldiers like Mikasa and Armin are hoping to talk Jaeger down from his current trajectory, new Scout Regiment members such as Annie, Pieck, and Reiner believe, perhaps rightfully so, that the only way Eren is going to stop is if he's dead. Should Eren's former friends need to fight the new Founding Titan, defeating him is a different story altogether considering the wild abilities that are now at his disposal.

Attack on Finale

Attack on Titan released the new trailer for part three of the anime's final season, giving us a new look at Eren's march on the world while continuing to explore the dire circumstances that the Scout Regiment now finds themselves in as it doesn't appear that a happy ending to this story is possible regardless of who wins:

The creator of the series, Hajime Isayama, has recently been discussing his masterpiece, with the mangaka stating that while he isn't planning to do a sequel featuring the Scout Regiment, he is contemplating returning to do a short story focusing on Captain Levi's past. With the manga having quite a controversial ending, anime fans are speculating whether the anime adaptation will follow the original finale to the letter or if MAPPA will be taking liberties with the television show.

Will you be sad to see Attack on Titan come to an end? Would you love to see Hajime Isayama revisit the series with a sequel?