Attack on Titan: Final Season Releases Reiner Poster

Attack on Titan is gearing up for the first half of Part 3 of the fourth and final season of its long anime run, and the series is counting down to its upcoming premiere with a new poster highlighting Reiner Braun. Following the end of the second part of the anime's final season last year, it was confirmed that the series would indeed be returning for a third and final round. Unlike before, however, this final part will instead feature two anime specials that will be adapting the final few chapters from Hajime Isayama's original manga run of the series.

Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 will be making its big premiere around the world later this week, and this will be the first of two new specials that will bring the franchise to its end. Counting down the days to the first half of this "Conclusion Arc" of the anime have been a series of special posters highlighting the big characters in the finale, and the newest one is showing off a cool look at Reiner before his return to the anime very soon. You can check out the poster below from the series' official Twitter account:

How to Watch Attack on Titan's Final Episodes

Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 is currently slated to premiere its first of two confirmed special episodes on March 3rd overseas. This new special will run for an hour long, and will likely adapt the first few of the six or so chapters left from the manga's material. There has yet to be any word on when the second and final special will be released, but it is currently scheduled to launch at some time later this year.

Crunchyroll will be streaming the final episodes when they premiere, and you can actually catch up with everything that has happened so far with them too. You can currently find not only the first two parts of the final season, but can also find the first three seasons of the anime. Now is the best time to get re-acquainted with everything because there's going to be an explosive finale coming fans' way with this franchise's big ending.

What are you hoping to see from Reiner in Attack on Titan's final episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!