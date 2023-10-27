Attack on Titan Reveals Its Final Trailer's Release Date

Attack on Titan is getting one more trailer for its final episode before the series comes to an end.

The final episode of Attack on Titan is arriving on November 4th, with MAPPA taking one last chance to give anime fans a look at what is to come for the final battle featuring the Scout Regiment and Eren Jaeger. If the source material was any indication, this final fight will be the biggest and most brutal in the series' history. Luckily, fans won't have to wait long to catch some new footage of the last anime episode of the bleak series thanks to a new trailer.

Despite the fact that the scouts have found their way to Eren Jaeger, the conflict is far from being over. Now that Eren has the power of the Founding Titan, he doesn't just have control of the Rumbling, but has a number of powers that anime fans haven't even seen before. Thanks to Ymir's ties as the Titan that started the Eldians' path down this destructive path, the youngest Jaeger can communicate with all other members of his race and has mastery of all Titan powers. Despite the Scouts adding the likes of Reiner the Armored Titan, Annie the Female Titan, and Pieck the Cart Titan to their ranks, they are still facing an uphill battle to cap off the series.

Attack on Titan's Final Trailer Release Date

The last trailer for Attack on Titan's anime will be released in only a few hours. Set to hit YouTube on October 28th, anime fans are sure to get a better idea of how the fight will unfold between the Survey Corps and the new Founding Titan. The original manga ending was considered quite controversial, so many fans are wondering if any changes will be made taking the leap from the printed page to the television series.

／

TVアニメ「進撃の巨人」最終PV

10月28日(土)12時

YouTubeプレミア公開決定🔥

＼



世界中の皆さんと一緒に

最後のPV公開を迎えましょう⚔️

Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 4 Final Trailer will be released at 12:00 on October 28th.[JST]https://t.co/7RBoxXRdSA#shingeki #aot… pic.twitter.com/xih3eg0ByD — アニメ「進撃の巨人」公式アカウント (@anime_shingeki) October 27, 2023

Next year, Hajime Isayama is planning to release a new art book that will revisit Attack on Titan's manga. The new publication will also include a fresh story by the mangaka, though details about what the tale will include remain a mystery. Isayama has been quite clear that he doesn't have plans for a sequel story for the brutal franchise, so it will be interesting to see what the short story entails in 2024.

Will you be sad to wave goodbye to the Scout Regiment? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.