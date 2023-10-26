Attack on Titan Gathers Mikasa's Gang in New Promo Art

In a few days, the last adventure of the Scout Regiment in Attack on Titan will unfurl thanks to the anime adaptation's final episode. Thanks to the penultimate installment of the MAPPA-produced series, Mikasa and her friends have their work cut out for them when it comes to ending Eren Jaeger's reign of destruction. As a way to hype up Attack on Titan fans before the last episode arrives, new promotional art once again gathers the Survey Corps for the biggest and most brutal battle of their careers.

When last we left Mikasa and her allies, the Scout Regiment had managed to gain access to a plane that would bring them face-to-face with the Founding Titan, aka Eren Jaeger. Unfortunately, in order to delay the Rumbling to get airborne, the Survey Corps's brainiest member, Hange, had to sacrifice her life to buy time for her teammates. While the Scouts might now be in front of Eren, defeating him is going to be a near-impossible task considering the sheer amount of power that Jaeger has achieved thanks to striking a bargain with Ymir. Regardless of how this battle ends, a happy ending certainly doesn't seem in the cards for anyone involved.

Attack on Titan: Swinging Into Action One Last Time

The anime adaptation has seen a very new roster emerge for the Scout Regiment in the face of Eren Jaeger's decisions. While the traditional members of Mikasa, Armin, Jean, Connie, and others remain a part of the group, they have been joined by the likes of Reiner, Annie, and Pieck in an effort to save their respective loved ones from the Rumbling. Unfortunately, Eren has already done a great deal of damage to the world and eliminated a major percentage of the population.

(Photo: MAPPA)

A sequel to Attack on Titan seems unlikely as creator Hajime Isayama has stated more than once that he doesn't see it in the cards. However, the mangaka responsible for the creation of the will reveal a new story as a part of an art book releasing next year in this universe. While details of the story remain a mystery, Isayama might just have more to say when it comes to the Scout Regiment.

Will you be sad to say goodbye to the Scout Regiment? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.