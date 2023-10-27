Attack on Titan Reveals Final Episode's Runtime

Attack on Titan is about to bring the story of the Scout Regiment to an end. As the Survey Corps has come face-to-face with their former ally Eren Jaeger, the final battle is aiming to be bigger and more brutal than any conflict we've seen in the series to date. Arriving on November 4th, the dark series has revealed just how long the final installment will be. Needless to say, expect some major moments and big deaths in the last episode of the anime adaptation.

The penultimate episode of Attack on Titan's anime saw Eren Jaeger and the Rumbling tear a swath of destruction across the world. Eliminating most of the world's population, the Survey Corps found themselves unable to halt the Colossal Titans from stomping their way across countless nations and populations. Luckily, Mikasa, Armin, and their comrades have managed to make their way to Eren directly thanks to Hange sacrificing her life to buy her friends the time that they needed. Even with the scouts coming face-to-face with the new Founding Titan, the battle is far from decided as Eren's new powers might make him the strongest being to ever exist in this universe.

Attack on Titan's Final Episode Runtime

Attack on Titan's final episode will run for eighty-five minutes, acting effectively as a feature-length film to chronicle the fight between the Scout Regiment and Eren Jaeger. When the ending first arrived in the manga, it was quite controversial as it took some wild swings when it came to ending the brutal series. Keeping this in mind, anime fans have wondered if any changes will be made when it comes to the anime adaptation.

While an Attack on Titan sequel might not happen, creator Hajime Isayama is taking the opportunity to return to the bleak universe next year. Releasing a new short story as a part of a new artbook, Isayama hasn't confirmed what the new tale will explore. In the past, Hajime has confirmed that he would love to create a new story focused on Captain Levi's past, meaning this could be the basis for next year's new short tale.

What do you think of the runtime of Attack on Titan's final episode?