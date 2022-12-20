Attack on Titan Finale Shares Special Sneak-Peek: Watch

It is hard to believe, but soon, Attack on Titan will be over for good. It has been some years since creator Hajime Isayama completed his manga, but work has kept on with the anime. For months now, fans have waited on word of its ending, and it seems the finale will go live in a matter of months. Attack on Titan season four will wrap the anime in 2023, and we just got a special sneak peek at the ending.

As you can see below, the footage comes courtesy of a program on NHK, the network that airs Attack on Titan in Japan. Not long ago, the station took to Twitter to share a behind-the-scenes clip showcasing the team behind season four. And of course, Studio MAPPA puts its best foot forward in this special clip.

Of course, nothing is spoiled in this brief clip, but fans are given a look at some new art for season four's finale. Everyone from Mikasa to the Founding Titan can be spotted here in some fashion. So netizens are eager to check out the anime's comeback now more than ever before.

READ MORE: Attack on Titan Creator Shares 2023 Manga Recommendations | Attack on Titan Creator Shares How the Anime Altered the Manga | Attack on Titan Is About to Come to Life on the Oculus Like Never Before

Currently, we know Attack on Titan season four will return with its final episodes in 2023, but we do not know when they will go live. Studio MAPPA has not shared any specific release window, but fans are hoping Eren returns to the screen sooner rather than later.

Are you ready for Attack on Titan to come to an end? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.