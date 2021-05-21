Attack On Titan Epilogue Explores Paradis' Fate

✖

Attack On Titan's final chapter of its manga might have been released in April of last year, but creator Hajime Isayama has put together new pages that dives deeper into the final story of the Survey Corps while also revealing what happens to the island of Paradis and its denizens far into the future. While anime fans will have to wait until early next year to see the conclusion of the television series produced by Studio MAPPA, it's clear that the events of the manga mean big things for the final episodes of the beloved, dark anime.

Warning. We'll be diving into serious spoiler territory for the final chapter of Attack On Titan, so if you are only following the anime series, be forewarned.

In the original version of this final chapter, we see the last shot of Paradis with Mikasa saying goodbye to Eren as a bird tugged on the very scarf that Jaeger gave her so many years ago. The new pages however give us a better look into the future of the island where its denizens were dubbed "Devils" and it seems as if an older Mikasa is now married and living in a world that has been able to discover the technology that was commonplace in the nation of Marley. With automobiles and construction equipment building new architecture, it seems that unfortunately, Paradis was not able to fully free itself from war.

As we see, war comes to Paradis years following the elderly Mikasa visiting Eren's grave, with bombs being dropped from above that seemingly destroy society as the Scout Regiment knew it. In the remnants of the city, a young girl walks through with her dog and stumbles across a very familiar tree, similar to the one that Ymir had wandered into, gaining the power of the Founding Titan and starting the events that made the series so popular.

It seems humanity will never be free from war, even with Eren Jaeger's insane plan of destroying eighty percent of the population to make the warriors of Paradis look as if they are the saviors of the world. While there have been no hints about a sequel, these new pages certainly make it seem as if it is possible.

What do you think of this terrifying future for the Eldians, even with the Titans no longer being a factor? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.