Does Attack on Titan Need a Sequel?

Attack on Titan is one of the biggest franchises to come from Japan in the last decade, and it came to a close earlier this year. The manga wrapped with a controversial finale, and a new update has fans giving the story a second look. After all, the reported expansion leaves open the door for a new series, so the fandom is asking whether or not Attack on Titan even needs a sequel.

The whole thing began when reports about the manga's final volume went live. Over in Japan, the trade will go live in early June, but supposed leaks have gone live about what happens. The reports suggest Attack on Titan gets an entire overhaul that sets up a new series.

(Photo: WIT Studios)

As you can imagine, Attack on Titan fans were quick to confer over the rumor, and it didn't take long for them to begin debating about a sequel. Some fans would love to see the cycle continue as Attack on Titan kept fans entertained for years. Of course, there are others who want the story's dark legacy to end. And for some, well - they aren't ready for Attack on Titan to end.

It is hard to say goodbye to a favorite series, but all good things must end. When it is time for a series to close, it must do so and hopefully at a high then a low. Attack on Titan chose the former as its final arc was met with rave reviews, but things slipped in the stretch. The story took Eren on a turn that left die-hard fans stunned, and his fate sat unwell with a great many fans. A sequel could try to fix that reputation, but it is likely more harm than good would happen to Attack on Titan. So if Hajime Isayama feels finished with the franchise, it would be best to let it rest in peace.

