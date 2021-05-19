Attack On Titan Epilogue Teases the Return of Titans

✖

Attack On Titan's final chapter might have released last month, giving us a final opportunity to visit the world of the Scout Regiment created by Hajime Isayama, but the mangaka has created a number of new pages for the finale, with new pages that hint that a sequel series might not be totally out of the question. With the anime's fourth and final season set to drop early next year thanks to the creative minds at Studio MAPPA, anime viewers will have to wait more than a few months to see the finale in full animation.

Warning. This article will contain MAJOR spoilers for the final chapter of Attack On Titan's manga, so if you don't want the anime spoiled, steer clear.

The new pages of Chapter 139 of Attack On Titan expand on the story that comes after the death of Eren Jaeger and the end of the war between the Eldians and the nation of Marley. With Eren unleashing the power of the Founding Titan and eliminating eighty percent of the world's population as a result of the Rumbling, he is killed by Mikasa who is forced to stop the biggest person in her life from his continuing rampage.

(Photo: MAPPA)

Following the killing blow, the nation of Marley has laid down their armies and forged a shaky truce with the "devils of Paradis", but it seems as though even without the power of the Titans, war is something that humanity simply cannot escape. AS we see far into the future, humanity has seemingly destroyed itself once again and a lone girl is shown wandering through the remnants of the woods and a destroyed civilization that had access to current levels of technology such as missiles and stealth bombers.

The young girl, accompanied by a golden retriever, stumbles upon an opening in a tree, which seems insanely similar to the pathway that Ymir had taken to which granted him the power of the Founding Titan. Though Hajime Isayama hasn't made any hints that he will be returning to the dark franchise anytime soon, it's clear that he's left himself the opportunity to explore a dark new side of the world far into the future past the original events following Eren Jaeger, Armin, Mikasa, and their friends.

What did you think of the new material added to the final chapter of Attack On Titan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.