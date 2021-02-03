Attack On Titan Crosses Enemy Lines with Gabi and Falco's New Plan

✖

Attack On Titan's fourth season of its anime isn't pulling any punches when it comes to the war between Marley and Eldia, and it seems as if Gabi and Falco are taking extreme measures in a bid to eliminate the "island devils" that have murdered so many of their friends in recent episodes. Though the Survey Corps' mission is seemingly complete, they have some unexpected after-effects of their dangerous mission and it seems as if plenty of secrets from the past four years are being prepped to be revealed in the final season of the dark anime franchise!

Warning! If you have yet to catch up on the latest episode of Attack On Titan, we will be spoiling a major death that took place within it, so be forewarned if you don't want to be spoiled!

Gabi and Falco have both been vying to take on the role of the Armored Titan since debuting in the premiere of the fourth season, combating the enemies of Marley as well as one another. With Reiner imploring Falco to save Gabi from the fate of being one of the Nine Titans, the young soldier has been stepping it up in an attempt to take on the power of the Armored Titan but nothing could have prepared him for the arrival of Eren Jaeger and his attack on Marley.

With many of their friends killed during the Survey Corps' assault, Gabi decides to take the fight directly to the Corps by eliminating one of its newer members and using his three-dimensional gear to zip aboard the zeppelin that Armin and company were using to make their escape. As Falco clings to Gabi, the two arrive at their location and fire into the crowd of the Corps celebrating their big win, killing Sasha.

After receiving a terrible beat down by the Corps, Gabi and Falco's plan comes to a halt and they find themselves captives, discovering a terrifying truth that their leader, Zeke Jaeger, has come to terms with his younger brother Eren and his fellow members of the Survey Corps! Needless to say, Gabi's suicide mission hasn't exactly gone as planned!

What do you think the future holds for Gabi and Falco as the Survey Corps returns to Paradis?