Attack On Titan: Revisiting The Manga's Final Panel

Nearly all anime fans know at this point that the white-hot property of Attack On Titan is slated to end this year, finally bringing to a close the story of the Survey Corps and their battle against the nation of Marley, but what many fans might not know is that in 2018, the creator of the series, Hajime Isayama, revealed the final panel of the manga series! Now, with the ending only a few months away, there's no better time than now to revisit the panel and use it to formulate just how the series' story will come to an end! (Photo: Hajime Isayama) The final panel depicts a parent holding their baby, with the speech bubble translating to "You Are Free", presenting many questions as to what this art means for the long-awaited finale for the story of the Survey Corps! What do you think is the true meaning of this final panel for Attack On Titan? How do you predict the series coming to a close? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Titans!

Which One Is Eren Jaeger? (Photo: Wit Studio) Eren Jaeger has certainly flipped the script in the final chapters of Attack On Titan's story, and when you look at the final panel, it definitely seems that one of these characters might in fact be the youngest Jaeger. If it is the baby, then that could potentially be a flashback to when he entered the world, being held by his father Grisha who imagined that his son was actually free before learning quite the opposite. There is however another possibility that some fans have mulled over when it comes to theories regarding Hajime Isayama's ending!

"It Was All A Dream" Ending? (Photo: Wit Studio) Many believe that the final story of Attack On Titan is leading to a "do-over", in which the power of the Titans is essentially eliminated entirely from the world, creating a new timeline wherein the Eldians had never inherited the disastrous power. This would essentially undo the sins of the characters and give them a unique happy ending by making it so that their timeline had never happened in the first place! While a number of fans would certainly be miffed by this revelation, there is evidence pointing to it being a possibility.

A Happy Ending? (Photo: Wit Studio) Perhaps this parent and child are a result of the final battle of Attack On Titan ending with the current threat being defeated and the world taking a new step toward peace, putting the wars of its past behind it. The parent could be Eren, who has had a baby with Mikasa and assures their new child that they are truly free, perhaps with the war between Marley and Eldia finally coming to a close. This ending might not give the members of the Survey Corps complete redemption, but it does show how people can move past the sins of their past.

The End of the War (Photo: Wit Studio) Regardless of the outcome of the final story, it certainly does seem as if the nation of Marley and the Children of Ymir will be brought to a close. As one of the Survey Corps' members has gone down a dark road, it seems as if the past conflicts have been pushed to the side, ala Watchmen's plan that was put into action by Ozymandias to help unite the world. The question of course now remains of who will ultimately be left standing when the dust settles.