My Hero Academia: All Might Honors His 'Greatest Hero' With an Emotional Cliffhanger

My Hero Academia is inching closer than ever to the grand finale of the manga overall, and the final moments of the newest chapter of the series sees All Might honor Izuku Midoriya as his greatest hero with an emotional revelation! My Hero Academia has pushed Deku to the brink in the final fight of the series as after taking some massive damage from Tomura Shigaraki's decay, it was revealed that Deku's plan to reach out to Shigaraki's mind only led to All For One taking advantage of the situation to claim full control over Shigaraki's body.

My Hero Academia has then since seen Deku without any quirks continuing the fight regardless. Deku jumped right back into the fray as each of the members of Class 1-A got to the battlefield to support him, and the newest chapter of the series sees them actually clear the way with All For One's attacks so that Deku could deliver that final blow. With everyone supporting him and Deku being able to unleash one final attack on All For One, it's here that All Might emotionally reveals how much of an impact Deku really has had on him through their time together.

(Photo: Shueisha)

My Hero Academia: All Might's True Connection to Deku

My Hero Academia Chapter 422 sees the heroes rallying around Deku to clear the path to All For One, and the villain notices that what makes Deku stand out from All Might is in fact that weakness. It was something All Might was missing as the other heroes have thus rose in support of Deku. All Might himself notices that after seeing Deku charge in completely powerless when they first met, it's spurred himself into action as well. And to All Might, ever since that day he's heard everyone calling out to Deku in support.

All Might even says that ever since that first day, Deku has been his greatest hero. It's not Deku that was inspired by All Might, it was actually All Might that was inspired by Deku. Watching Deku fight is inspiring the rest of the world, and they all call out to Deku as he delivers a major blow to All For One. It's yet to be revealed if this attack will be successful as Deku uses the final embers of One For All to do so, but this is clearly the beginning of the end either way as so many of these journeys come full circle.

You can find the newest chapters of My Hero Academia manga for free with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha's MangaPlus service.