Terminator Zero Anime Won't Feature the Connors

Terminator Zero is a brand new anime series now in the works for Netflix, and the showrunner and executive producer behind it all has revealed that this new The Terminator story won't feature franchise mainstays John or Sarah Connor! The Terminator first announced that new anime series was in the works some time ago, but thankfully the wait for this new take on the franchise will soon be over. Officially titled as Terminator Zero, this new anime will feature a story with a brand new setting following a brand new set of characters. Which means it will largely be avoiding the Connor saga.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly about the new anime series, Terminator Zero showrunner and executive producer Mattson Tomlin explained that while there will be ties to the original Terminator films and those films still exist within the same canon as the anime, Terminator Zero itself will be focusing its new characters. Going as far as to note that John Connor will not appear in the new anime, Tomlin explained that it was due to wanting to explore new characters and not "burden" himself with another entry in the Connor story.

Netflix's Terminator Anime Won't Feature the Connors

"I think that it's time to go into new characters and not burden myself with another John and Sarah Connor saga. There's been a run at that a couple of different times," Tomlin began. "There are a lot of callbacks to the other films," adding before explaining further, "Fans who really know the movies are going to be doing the Leo meme from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but it's not going to be as direct as John Connor walks in, because John Connor does not walk in."

And as Tomlin explained, new characters allowed for more freedom for discovery. "These are all original characters. We don't know who anybody is. All of those answers are going to absolutely be revealed — and they'll be revealed pretty quickly." Thankfully, it won't be too long until we see more as Terminator Zero will be releasing with Netflix on August 29th. As for what to expect from the series, Netflix teases Terminator Zero as such:

"2022: A future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines. 1997: The AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity. Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity. She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet's impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he is hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future which forever alters the fate of his three children."

