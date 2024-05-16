Delicious in Dungeon Cosplay Gets Wacky With Marcille

Delicious in Dungeon has been one of the biggest anime releases of the year, and now one awesome cosplay has gone viral with fans for showcasing just how wacky Marcille can be! The anime adaptation taking on Ryoko Kui's original manga series has been a hit with fans ever since it debuted earlier this year, and Delicious in Dungeon fans have been loving watching Laios and the rest of his party taking on monsters and eating different kinds of foods with them all along the way. But it's been a rather tough journey for the mage of the party, Marcille.

Marcille wasn't very open to the idea of eating monsters within the dungeon, but ultimately accepted the idea as Laios and the others needed to quickly head through the dungeon in order to rescue Falin. Delicious in Dungeon has really put Marcille through the wringer with all of the episodes seen thus far, and that was long before the more intense side of it all kicked in with the second half. Artist kitaro_cos on Instagram has tapped into Marcille's wacky shenanigans with a fun Delicious in Dungeon cosplay that's gone viral with fans for a reason! Check it out:

How to Watch Delicious in Dungeon

If you wanted to catch up with Delicious in Dungeon as it nears the end of the first season, you can find it now streaming with Netflix. They tease the anime as such, "Delicious in Dungeon. That is, 'to eat', or 'to be eaten' ――― Within the depths of the dungeon, his younger sister was eaten by a Red Dragon – and adventurer Laios barely made it back to the surface with his life. He attempts the dungeon again, but money and food are deep within its bowels… Faced with the critical situation where his sister may be digested at any moment, Laios decides: 'Food shall be self-providing from within the dungeon!' Slimes, basilisks, mimics and even dragons! While eating those that attack you, aim to traverse the dungeons, adventurer!"

Delicious in Dungeon has been such a massive hit with Netflix since it kicked off its run earlier this year, but it has yet to be announced if there are any plans in place to continue the anime with a second season. But with the first season coming to an end in the next few weeks, it won't be too much longer before Delicious in Dungeon ends and we see what kind of potential future there is on deck for the anime.