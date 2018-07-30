‘Attack on Titan’ Drops Major Historia Bombshell

The third season of Attack on Titan continues on the bloody battle it began with the premiere, but along with these major fights come some pretty big reveals as to why Kenny and his soldiers want Eren and Historia so badly.

It turns out Historia will play a major role in the story going forward as she actually has a pretty close tie to true royalty.

When Historia and Eren are kidnapped by Kenny and his troops successfully, Levi and Hange tortured for information as to where they are. But they didn’t expect the full reveal of finding out that Historia is actually a member of the true royal family. The Reiss family should be the ones in charge of the kingdom, and now fans will soon see how that unfolds.

With the first episode of the season featuring a major betrayal that made the Survey Corps enemy of the kingdom, this reveal makes a ton of sense. Historia previously revealed that she was lying about her true identity, but it appears that her identity goes even deeper into the veins of this series.

Kenny eventually brings Eren and Historia to meet Historia’s father, Rod Reiss, at the end of the episode, and now the scope of Kenny’s actions will be made clear as the season goes forward.

If you’re curious about the series, Attack on Titan can be found in Japanese with English subtitles alongside the series’ release in Japan on Crunchyroll and Hulu. If you’re curious about an English dub release of the series, Funimation has confirmed the simuldub will begin in August. There will also be yet another opportunity to watch along with the English dub when it begins airing as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami block too.

But if you have yet to see it for yourself, the first episode of the season originally premiered during Anime Expo and a limited run in theaters to great response as well. Here’s what Comicbook.com’s Megan Peters had to say about the first episode in her review:

“If you can get through the premiere’s slow opening, Attack on Titan rewards fans with plenty of action at the end thanks to Captain Levi. Season Three has a lead-in worthy of the Survey Scouts, but its second episode has some serious responsibility to follow through on the action promised by the premiere’s ringing cliffhanger.”

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.