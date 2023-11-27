Attack on Titan Gets New, Free Multiplayer Fan Game

Outside of Eren Yeager making an appearance in Fortnite, the Attack on Titan franchise hasn't been in the video game world since a few mobile games released in 2020 and 2021. Given the franchise's massive popularity and the fact that the anime just wrapped up earlier this month, it's a bit surprising that we haven't seen anything in the digital space. Thankfully, one fan has taken the time to create their own Attack on Titan fan game, which puts players right into their own set of ODM gear and lets you take down Titans with your friends.

The Attack on Titan fan game comes from Swammy on YouTube. They're a game developer currently working on Mecha Attack, but they gained a following on YouTube from the various fan games they've developed over the years. This free Attack on Titan fan game isn't the first time we've seen something from Swammy in the franchise. Previously, they've released other versions, but the latest update fully reworks the game using Unreal Engine 5. It's also worth noting that this is just the first update of several that Swammy is currently planning, so expect this project to grow over time.

What is available reworks several of the things that players didn't like about the previous version. Most notably, the ODM gear has been upgraded to make it feel more true-to-life, so to speak. That means your grapple hook is now physics-based, meaning you'll swing through levels more naturally than before. Swammy has also fixed up the multiplayer mode by introducing a lobby system that uses Epic Games' servers. It's still in the early stages, so Swammy says to expect some growing pains as players find some of the issues that might've been missed during development.

That said, this is just the first of "four or five" updates that are coming down the line. There's no word on when those will come or what to expect, but Swammy wants to let the community pick apart each build as they go so that they can address concerns on the fly. The good news is that the single-player content should be pretty stable and has improved Titan AI to make them even more dangerous. And, since the only cost to you is hard drive space and time, it's hard to be unhappy with what Swammy's put together so far.

What's Next For Official Attack on Titan?

As mentioned, the Attack on Titan anime wrapped up its final season on November 5. As of this writing, we don't know if anything else is coming. Hajime Isayama, the creator of the original manga, has already said he won't be making any more Attack on Titan manga in the future, and the anime finale didn't hint at any surprises.

However, Attack on Titan remains one of the most popular franchises in manga and anime. It would not be surprising if the anime continued with a spin-off at some point. Plus, the video game space seems ripe for more adaptations, especially with how popular Eren Yeager's appearance in Fortnite was earlier this year.