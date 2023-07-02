Attack on Titan Finale Debuts First Trailer: Watch

Dedicate your hearts, Attack on Titan fans. It looks like the anime's end is really coming to an end. Later this year, Attack on Titan will bring its television run to an end as Eren's journey wraps. Now, we have been given a look at what's coming courtesy of MAPPA. The studio just released the first trailer for Attack on Titan: The Final Season's final episode, and it puts all of our favorite soldiers on the field in an epic battle.

Of course, we know Attack on Titan has been working towards its big finale for some time. Earlier this spring, Eren and his crew returned to television for the first half of Attack on Titan's finale. The epic release put Eren in the crosshairs as fans watch hed his plan for global genocide come around. Audiences were left stunned as Attack on Titan unleashed Eren's villain era. Everyone from Levi to Mikasa and Jean dedicated themselves to stopping their friend, and the finale's first half ended on one hell of a cliffhanger.

As we can see, this first teaser shows how Attack on Titan will end. Manga readers have known for ages as creator Hajime Isayama brought the series to its end a few years back. Its final chapter left the fandom in shambles, so anime fans better beware of spoilers. They will be abundant as Attack on Titan nears its finale's premiere.

If you are not familiar with Attack on Titan, you can binge the anime on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu. You can also check out Attack on Titan's manga courtesy of Kodansha. The manga is available in print at local booksellers, and most recently, Kodansha's K Manga app just launched with Isayam's title in tow.

Want to know more about Attack on Titan? You can read the series official synopsis here for all the details: "In this post-apocalytpic sci-fi story, humanity has been devastated by the bizarre, giant humanoids known as the Titans. Little is known about where they came from or why they are bent on consuming mankind. Seemingly unintelligent, they have roamed the world for years, killing everyone they see. For the past century, what's left of man has hidden in a giant, three-walled city. People believe their 50-meter-high walls will protect them from the Titans, but the sudden appearance of an immense Titan is about to change everything."